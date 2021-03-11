Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang Sells 6,350 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45.

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10.

On Monday, December 14th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.