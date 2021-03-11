Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.21

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

