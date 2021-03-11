Stephen N. Ashman Sells 33,800 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBNK opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

