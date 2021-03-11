Stephen N. Ashman Sells 33,800 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CBNK opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.