Scott Welch Sells 14,571 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -302.79 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

