DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Raymond James

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 130,413 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,118 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

