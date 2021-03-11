Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, which was further boosted by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SPB stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,991,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.