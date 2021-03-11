The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 237.5% in February

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 328,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,316. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

