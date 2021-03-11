Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

VOR stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

