Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells 27,736 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRC stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

