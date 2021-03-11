Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 157,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 85,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 407,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

