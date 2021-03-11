Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.10. 216,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,334,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

