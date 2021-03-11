Accredited Investors Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.36. 495,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,863. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

