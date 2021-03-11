Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.99. 60,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

