Burney Co. Has $11.99 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.76. 147,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,072. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

