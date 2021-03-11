J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,827,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.20. 534,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $467.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.