BoringDAO Achieves Market Cap of $43.54 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for about $530.19 or 0.00917307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.82 or 0.00506624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00581093 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072594 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,120 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

