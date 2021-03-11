Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.56. Ashford shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 974 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $316,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Ashford by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

