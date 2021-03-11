Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.82

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.82 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 211172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.