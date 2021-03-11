Short Interest in Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Drops By 95.2%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $$15.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Caribbean Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.01.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.