Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,933. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
