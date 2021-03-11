Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,933. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.