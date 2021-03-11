Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 11,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,770. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.