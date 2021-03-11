The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. 588,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam bought a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

