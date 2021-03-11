$85.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post $85.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Nevro reported sales of $87.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $442.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.81. 521,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

