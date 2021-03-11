NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NTST traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 205,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

