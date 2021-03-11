SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $534.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

NYSE SITE traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,122. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

