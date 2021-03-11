Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $19.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,752,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 484,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

