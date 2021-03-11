Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LYFT stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 8,102,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,277. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $98,455,134 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 104.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 117.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

