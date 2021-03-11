Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $28.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 5,711,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

