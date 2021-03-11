Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Delek US stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Delek US by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

