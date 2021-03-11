Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $103.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

