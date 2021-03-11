NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Gap Down to $33.34

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.34, but opened at $30.01. NCS Multistage shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. Analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

