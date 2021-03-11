TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $42.45

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.45, but opened at $46.24. TPI Composites shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

