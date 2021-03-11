Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

