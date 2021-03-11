$4.99 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $4.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded up $12.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,782. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.