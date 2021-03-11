$4.99 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $4.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded up $12.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,782. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

