Brokerages Set Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Price Target at C$14.17

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.17.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aphria from C$9.80 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of APHA stock traded up C$2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,079. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$40.93. The company has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

