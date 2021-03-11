Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 360,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -41.86, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

