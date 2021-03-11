Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 360,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -41.86, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $26.66.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
