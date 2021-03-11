$55.38 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $55.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.04 million to $56.72 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $238.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $239.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $290.06 million, with estimates ranging from $267.84 million to $312.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Well.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,772,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 2,093,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. American Well has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

