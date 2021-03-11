Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Invitation Homes also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

INVH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 2,790,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

