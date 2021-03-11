Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QTS. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

