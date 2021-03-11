MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $8.59 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $953.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.71.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

