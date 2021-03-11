Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

JSD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

