AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,506,266. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.