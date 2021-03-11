$419.14 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $419.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.18 million and the lowest is $409.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $255.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.43. 69,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.