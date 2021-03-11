Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

