Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of BBW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.