Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $41.42. Approximately 205,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 81,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

