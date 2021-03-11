The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) to Neutral

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 154,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. KAO has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.50.
About KAO
