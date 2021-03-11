The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) to Neutral

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KAOOY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 154,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. KAO has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

