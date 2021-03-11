$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.35. 25,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

