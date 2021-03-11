$296.47 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce sales of $296.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.44 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $184.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Himax Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

