$9.62 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post sales of $9.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.68 million and the lowest is $9.56 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

LPTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 201,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

